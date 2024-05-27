WORLD
3 MIN READ
Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing say N. Korean denuclearisation is 'common interest'
Top leaders from South Korea, China and Japan discuss regional stability in their first meeting in five years, as they vow to ramp up three-way cooperation.
Seoul, Tokyo, Beijing say N. Korean denuclearisation is 'common interest'
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (2nd R) greets with South Korean officials as he boards his plane prior to departure from Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on May 27, 2024. / Photo: AFP
May 27, 2024

Top leaders from South Korea, Japan and China have said that North Korean denuclearisation and maintaining stability on the Korean Peninsula is a "common interest" and "shared responsibility."

"We once again confirmed that North Korea's denuclearisation and stability on the Korean Peninsula are in the common interest of our three countries," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol adding the issue was a "shared responsibility and interest" for the trio.

The summit brought together South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japan's prime minister in Seoul for the countries' first trilateral talks in nearly five years, partly due to the pandemic, but also once-sour ties.

Hours before the talks, North Korea announced that it planned to put another spy satellite into orbit imminently, which would violate rafts of UN sanctions barring it from tests using ballistic technology.

Yoon and Kishida urged Pyongyang to call off the launch, with the South Korean leader saying it would "undermine regional and global peace and stability."

He also called for a "decisive" international response if Kim goes ahead with his fourth such launch — aided by what Seoul claims is Russian assistance in exchange for sending arms for use in Ukraine.

RelatedNorth Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles: South Korea

'Win-win cooperation'

Analysts say there is significant technological overlap between space launch capabilities and the development of ballistic missiles.

China is North Korea's largest trading partner and a key diplomatic ally, and it has long resisted condemning Pyongyang for its weapons tests, instead criticising joint US-South Korea drills for raising tension.

Chinese Premier Li said in his opening remarks that the three countries were willing "to seek mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation," Xinhua reported.

"Li called for opposing turning economic and trade issues into political games or security matters, and rejecting protectionism as well as decoupling or the severing of supply chains," the news agency said.

Yoon added that the three countries had "decided to create a transparent and predictable environment for trade and investment, and to establish a safe supply chain."

RelatedUS, South Korea bolster defences against North Korea
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us