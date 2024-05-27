May 27, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Papua New Guinea government requests for international help
Authorities in Papua New Guinea say more than two-thousand people are feared to have been buried underneath the rubble after a huge landslide struck remote villages in the Southwestern Oceania country. Locals fear tonnes of debris could become dangerously unstable - making it even more difficult to find survivors in the isolated Enga province. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.
Papua New Guinea government requests for international help
