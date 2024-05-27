WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mmusi Maimane: I can change South Africa’s government | The InnerView
Mmusi Maimane is the leader of the Build One South Africa (BOSA) party. A former leader of South Africa’s largest opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), Maimane left the DA to go his own way, criticizing both the DA and ruling African National Congress (ANC) for failing to provide solutions for all South Africans. Ahead of elections considered by many to be the most important in 30 years since the end of Apartheid, Maimane meets Imran Garda in Gugulethu, a township just a stone’s throw away from the much celebrated success story of Cape Town, where the struggles and inequalities that many South Africans face are laid bare. With his new, small movement up against more established political parties, what can the man once dubbed “The Obama of Soweto” really do to solve South Africa’s problems? The InnerView tries to find out.
Mmusi Maimane: I can change South Africa’s government | The InnerView / Others
May 27, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us