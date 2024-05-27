WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hospitals in Gaza operating in medieval conditions: UK surgeon
Dr Khaled Dawas, head of gastrointestinal surgery at University College London Hospitals, describes dire conditions in Gaza, with medical staff operating virtually without supplies and patients lying on the floor.
Hospitals in Gaza operating in medieval conditions: UK surgeon
The 54-year-old surgeon, an Arabic-speaker who has Palestinian parents, said many people in Gaza wounded or needing other medical attention tried to avoid going to the hospitals because it "means pretty much a death sentence".  / Photo: AA Archive
May 27, 2024

Gaza hospitals have been reduced to practising "medieval medicine", a British surgeon recently returned from the bombarded Palestinian territory said.

"It's absolutely true to describe it as medieval medicine," Dr Khaled Dawas, head of gastrointestinal surgery at University College London Hospitals, said on Monday.

"It is what you would hear about or read about what would be happening in Europe maybe 300, 400 years ago."

Dawas described dire conditions in Gaza, with medical staff operating virtually without supplies, power supplies intermittent and patients lying on the floor.

He returned at the end of April from his two-week stint to help overstretched Palestinian hospital surgeons — his second wartime stay there, following one in January.

"By April they were seeing this constant, constant volume of dying and dead bodies coming into the hospitals and any human wouldn't be able to tolerate it," he said.

"They carry on working, but you can see the effect of that. They're all extremely burdened by what they're doing."

RelatedNorthern Gaza hospitals under artillery fire, barely operational: WHO

'Unbearable'

The 54-year-old surgeon, an Arabic speaker who has Palestinian parents, said many people in Gaza wounded or needing other medical attention tried to avoid going to the hospitals because it "means pretty much a death sentence".

That was "because of the wound infections, because of the conditions".

While the doctor said he felt "guilt" about leaving Gaza to return to his regular British medical work, from which he had taken leave, he said he would be back.

"I do hope that when I go back next time, that it'll be when the ceasefire is in place. Because watching it unfold when you're there is unbearable," he said.

"It becomes more unbearable when you leave, actually, when you think back on what you've seen and what you've heard. And you wonder how people, any human being, can survive this for so long."

Dawas was in Brussels to describe his experience to European Union officials.

RelatedStruggle for survival in the ruins of Gaza's largest hospital
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us