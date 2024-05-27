Relations between the European Union and Israel has taken a nosedive on the eve of the diplomatic recognition of a Palestinian state by EU members Ireland and Spain and non-EU Norway, with Madrid insisting that sanctions should be considered against Israel for its continued deadly attacks in southern Gaza's city of Rafah.

Spain, Ireland and Norway plan to make official their recognition of a Palestinian state on Tuesday.

While dozens of countries have recognised a Palestinian state, none of the major Western powers has done so, and it is unclear how much of a difference the move by Ireland, Spain and non-EU member Norway might make on the ground.

The recognition, however, is a significant accomplishment for the Palestinians, who believe it confers international legitimacy on their struggle.

At the same time, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell threw his weight to support the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor is seeking an arrest warrant against hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others, including leaders of Hamas.

"The prosecutor of the court has been strongly intimidated and accused of antisemitism — as always when anybody, anyone does something that Netanyahu’s government does not like," Borrell said.

"The word anti-Semitic, it's too heavy. It's too important."

'A very powerful message'

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Spain that its consulate in occupied Jerusalem will not be allowed to help Palestinians.

Angry words abounded, with Katz accusing Spain of "rewarding terror" by recognising a Palestinian state that is already recognised by 142 of 193 UN members, and saying that "the days of the Inquisition are over."

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares slammed the comments, and said his colleagues from Ireland and Norway were "also receiving absolutely unjustified and absolutely reprehensible provocations from our Israeli colleague" because of their plans to recognise Palestine.

"In the face of those who want to divide us with any type of intimidating propaganda, the unity of Europeans is essential to send a very powerful message, " he said.

Also on Monday, Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob said his government will decide on the recognition of a Palestinian state on Thursday and forward its decision to parliament for final approval. Slovenia launched the recognition procedure earlier this month.

Borrell said the actions of the Israeli government, including plans to stop transferring tax revenue earmarked for the Palestinian Authority, could no longer be reconciled with the idea he had about the state of Israel.

"From now on, I will never again say 'Israel,' (but) will say 'Netanyahu government' because it is this government who is taking these decisions," Borrell said.

Even though the EU and its member nations have been steadfast in condemning the October 7 raid in which Hamas fighters stormed across the Gaza fence into Israel, the bloc has been equally critical of Israel's war in Gaza that has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians.

The latest attacks have centered on Rafah, where Israeli air strikes killed at least 45 people on Sunday, burning alive displaced Palestinians in their tents, decapitating some babies and wounding 250 others.

Flagrant violation of international law

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto minced no words, saying, "Israel with this choice is spreading hatred, rooting hatred that will involve their children and grandchildren. I would have preferred another decision," he told SKY TG24.

The strikes came after the International Court of Justice, on Friday demanded that Israel immediately halt its military invasion on Rafah.

Albares said Spain and other countries asked Borrell "to provide a list of what measures the European Union could apply" to make Israel heed the ICJ's ruling and explain what the EU has done in the past in similar circumstances "when there has been a flagrant violation of international law."

The joint announcement by Spain, Ireland and Norway last week triggered an angry response from Israeli authorities, which summoned the countries' ambassadors in Tel Aviv to the Foreign Ministry.

Albares criticised the treatment of the European ambassadors in Israel. "We reject something that is not within diplomatic courtesy and the customs of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," he said.

"But at the same time we have also agreed that we are not going to fall for any provocation that distances us from our goal," he added. "Our aim is to recognise the state of Palestine tomorrow, make all possible efforts to achieve a permanent cease-fire as soon as possible and also, in the end, to achieve that definitive peace.”