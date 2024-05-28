May 28, 2024
Myanmar's junta could be on its way out. What happens next?
Violence in Myanmar has been ticking up as the war between the military and opposition groups may be heading towards a decisive phase. Such groups have been winning swathes of territory, leading many to wonder whether an ethno-federal system may be in the cards. Nobel Peace Prize nominee Maung Zarni told TRT World he reckons that a deeper fracture is coming.#Myanmar
