Students have demonstrated at universities across Türkiye to protest Israel's attacks on Palestine's Gaza.

At Istanbul University's campus in the Avcilar district on Tuesday, students voice condemnation of a recent attack on a camp in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Nurettin Ozel, speaking on behalf of the group, denounced the bombardment of innocent civilians seeking refuge in Rafah as a "grave violation of humanity."

In the Zeytinburnu district of the metropolis, students who are members of the Türkiye-based Anadolu Youth Association (AGD), gathered outside the campus of Biruni University and protested the attack on Rafah.

Fatih Karagul, the head of the AGD Istanbul Universities Commission, reiterated the group’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and emphasized solidarity with the oppressed.

Students from Gaziantep University gathered in that city with Turkish and Palestinian flags at the central cafeteria to denounce Israel's aggression in Rafah.

Abdulkadir Goregen, coordinator of the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TUGVA) at the school, condemned Israel's continuous atrocities against Palestinians.

Academics and students march

At Mus Alparslan University, academics and students marched to protest the attacks on Palestine. Led by the rector and faculty members, they expressed solidarity with Gazans.

Meanwhile, at Ankara Medipol University, students assembled in the central courtyard and displayed banners that condemned Israel's attacks and expressed support for the Palestinian cause.

Law student Muhammed Onur Gezgin highlighted Israel's recent attack on civilians in Rafah.

At Izmir Katip Celebi University, students organised a bicycle tour across campus to protest Israel.

Youth Thought, Idea, Art, and Civilisation Society members continued a vigil at the Gaza Solidarity Tent, vowing to keep the Palestinian plight in the spotlight.

Mahmut Salih Kocak, one of the students, emphasised the protesters’ enduring commitment to raising awareness about the injustices Palestinians face.

Accused of genocide

Israel launched an air strike Sunday on a camp for displaced people in Rafah that killed at least 45 people, mostly women and children.

Israeli tanks have been seen in central Rafah for the first time, signaling a new phase of its brutal offensive in which more than 36,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 80,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities in Tel Aviv’s onslaught against Gaza.

The assault has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Norway, Spain and Ireland formally recognized Palestine as a state on Tuesday, in what Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described as a "historical decision."