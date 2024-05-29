WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rwanda genocide survivor protests outside White House to denounce ‘Gaza genocide’
This survivor of the 1994 Rwanda genocide sees parallels in the suffering in besieged Gaza, saying Palestinians are enduring a similar genocide as the Tutsi community.<div><br></div><div>Sandrine Irankunda tells TRT World that the dehumanising language used by Israeli leaders and influencers to describe Palestinians reminds her of the Rwandan officials talking about the Tutsi people.</div><div><br></div><div>Irankunda, whose family was almost entirely slaughtered, has been protesting for the Gaza ceasefire during the past few months and educating herself about Palestine’s history because she cannot let “something similar happen to other people”.</div><div><br></div><div>Following Israel’s latest massacre in Rafah, Irankunda says she joined the White House protest out of moral obligation.</div>
Rwanda genocide survivor shocked to see ‘Gaza genocide’ / Others
May 29, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us