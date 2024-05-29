May 29, 2024
TRT Arabi journalist Sami Shehada returns to work after losing leg in Israeli attack
TRT Arabi journalist Sami Shehada, who lost his leg in April in an Israeli tank attack, has returned to work in an effort to document Israel's assaults in Palestine's Gaza. Several media watchdogs have accused Israel of violating Article 79 of the Geneva Convention and deliberately targeting journalists to suppress voices on the ground.
