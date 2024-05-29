TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye remembers victims of 1993 Solingen arson attack
In 1993, 5 Turkish citizens killed in Germany's Solingen when their house were set on fire by far-right extremists.
Türkiye remembers victims of 1993 Solingen arson attack
"Türkiye will decisively continue its fight against racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia," the ministry added.  / Others
May 29, 2024

Türkiye has commemorated the victims of a 1993 racist attack in the German city of Solingen which killed five members of a Turkish family.

Commemorating the members of the Genc family killed in the attack, the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on X on Wednesday: "We also remember with respect and gratitude Mevlude Genc, who taught a lesson to the world with her calls for restraint despite losing her family members in the attack."  

"Türkiye will decisively continue its fight against racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia," the ministry added. 

On May 29, 1993, four young men aged between 16 and 23 set fire to the house of the Genc family in Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia, killing five people and injuring 14 others.

Three of the attackers were sentenced to 10 years in prison while one received a 15-year imprisonment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us