Türkiye has commemorated the victims of a 1993 racist attack in the German city of Solingen which killed five members of a Turkish family.

Commemorating the members of the Genc family killed in the attack, the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on X on Wednesday: "We also remember with respect and gratitude Mevlude Genc, who taught a lesson to the world with her calls for restraint despite losing her family members in the attack."

"Türkiye will decisively continue its fight against racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia," the ministry added.

On May 29, 1993, four young men aged between 16 and 23 set fire to the house of the Genc family in Solingen, North Rhine-Westphalia, killing five people and injuring 14 others.

Three of the attackers were sentenced to 10 years in prison while one received a 15-year imprisonment.