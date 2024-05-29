US politician Nikki Haley spews hateful rhetoric during trip to Israel

During her visit to Israel, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley toured Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and was pictured writing "Finish them" on artillery shells. The provocative images went viral following Israel’s deadly attacks on Rafah’s Tal al-Sultan, which killed 40, and on al-Mawasi, which killed 21, sparking backlash online