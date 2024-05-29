Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lauded Ireland's recognition of Palestine as a state in a phone call with Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris.

“President Erdogan expressed his appreciation for Ireland's recognition of Palestine as a state during the conversation, stating that this move would strengthen efforts for peace, justice, and a two-state solution in the region,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on x on Wednesday.

Ireland is one of three European countries, along with Norway and Spain, which formally recognised Palestine as a state on Tuesday, in what Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a "historic decision," with pressure mounting on several other countries to do the same.

Erdogan and Harris discussed Israel’s “systematic attacks” on Gaza as well as humanitarian aid activities for Palestinians.

Both leaders also discussed Ankara-Dublin relations, as well as global and regional issues, said the directorate.

Stressing the necessity of compelling Israel to comply with international law for a fair and lasting solution, Erdogan said it is essential to keep the vision of peace “alive together.”

Norway's decision to recognise the Palestinian state has contributed to sustainable peace, tranquility, and justice, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan congratulated the Norwegian government for its “accurate steps and determined behavior” throughout the process.

The Turkish president added that it is necessary to stop Israel's “reckless attacks” that disregard international law and to increase efforts for permanent peace in the region.

More than 36,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 81,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities in Israel’s onslaught on Gaza.

The attacks have pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.