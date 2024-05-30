TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Efes-2024 exercise based on peacekeeping, no country targeted — Erdogan
President Erdogan highlights growing Turkish defence industry, says Türkiye reached $5.5B in defence exports last year.
Efes-2024 exercise based on peacekeeping, no country targeted — Erdogan
Erdogan said that 33 new systems will be tested for the first time in the Efes-2024 exercise. Photo: AA / AA
May 30, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Turkish military's ongoing Efes-2024 drill does not target any country, but is based on peacekeeping.

“No country is targeted within the scope of the Efes-2024 drill, it is an exercise based on peacekeeping,” Erdogan said on Thursday in an address to the military during the exercise in western Izmir province.

"We have the opportunity to use the new domestic systems that have entered the inventory in the Efes-2024 exercise," he added, further stating that 33 new systems will be tested for the first time.

The president also highlighted the expansion of Türkiye's defence sector.

"Last year, we reached $5.5 billion in defence exports with 230 types of products sent to 185 countries and we signed new contracts worth $10.24 billion," he said.

Erdogan also emphasised that Türkiye is conducting intense diplomacy.

"We have taken many important steps (in diplomacy) to increase the number of our friends. Hopefully, we will continue on this path with new initiatives," Erdogan added.

Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to establish dialogue and strengthen ties with any actor who respects Türkiye's interests and wants to develop cooperation.

"There is no justification for such brutality"

The president also touched upon the presence of the PKK terrorist group in the north of Syria and Iraq.

"Türkiye will never allow the (PKK) separatist organisation to establish a terrorist state in the north of Syria and Iraq, just beyond its southern borders," he said.

Erdogan further added that Ankara "closely monitors" PKK's "aggressive actions against the territorial integrity of Türkiye and Syria under the pretext of a referendum."

The president also mentioned Israel's ongoing aggression in Gaza, blasting the embattled Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu's government for an attack on a refugee camp last Sunday in Rafah that killed at least 45 people, mostly women and children.

"It was the end of humanity, there is no justification for such brutality," he said regarding the attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us