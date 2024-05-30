Israel's assault on Rafah continues in defiance of ICJ ruling

Troops on the ground, and strikes from the air - Israel's latest attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least 30 more Palestinians across Gaza. Among the casualties were two paramedics. The Palestine Red Crescent says Israeli forces deliberately bombed their ambulance in Rafah, despite the vehicle bearing the internationally protected Red Crescent emblem. Meanwhile, also in the south of the enclave, Israel's military says it's seized control of the entire length of Gaza's border with Egypt - known as the Philadelphi Corridor - signalling that the army has deepened its ground invasion. Claire Herriot reports.