May 30, 2024
11,000 military personnel attending joint exercises in Türkiye
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye will never allow terror sanctuaries to form on its southern borders and won’t hesitate to act against any and all forms of terrorism. He was addressing delegates from several countries at the joint military exercise in the country’s western Izmir province. TRT World’s Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports.
Türkiye's Military Drill Efes-2024 / Others
