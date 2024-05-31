Trump found guilty in historic criminal trial

He's made his mark on politics, now Donald Trump has made history. He is the first current or former US president to become a convicted criminal. A New York jury found him guilty of 34 charges in a 'hush money' case for falsifying business records ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He will be sentenced in July, but for now will head back to the campaign trail. Andy Roesgen begins our coverage.