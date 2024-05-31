Türkiye's economy expands 5.7% in the first quarter of 2024

Türkiye's economy has done better than expected in the first quarter of 2024. Figures that have just been released show the economy expanded 5.7 percent in the first few months of the year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, Türkiye's first-quarter growth surpassed other G-20 and OECD countries. Turkish finance minister Mehmet Simsek says the predictable and rule-based policies are helping Türkiye move toward more balanced and sustainable growth. Ahmet Vedat Akgiray, professor of Finance at Bogazici University, comments on this growth.