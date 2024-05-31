WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN calls on Israel to fulfil obligations as Gaza aid remains blocked
Humanitarian aid meant for Gaza civilians is being blocked at the border by Israeli restrictions, the UN says, calling on Tel Aviv to provide safe and unimpeded access for aid delivery.
UN calls on Israel to fulfil obligations as Gaza aid remains blocked
Israeli authorities must ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, UN underlines.  / Photo: AA
May 31, 2024

The humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza is not getting to civilians in need, the United Nations has said, urging Israel to fulfil its legal obligations.

"The aid that is getting in is not getting to the people, and that's a major problem," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told a media briefing in Geneva on Friday.

He highlighted the role of the Israeli authorities at their Kerem Shalom crossing, the main entry point for aid into the besieged Palestinian territory since the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza was closed by the Israeli military on May 7.

"We continue to insist that Israeli authorities' obligation under the law to facilitate delivery of aid does not stop at the border," said Laerke.

"It does not stop when you drop off just a few metres across the border and then drive away, and then leave it to humanitarians to drive through active combat zones — which they cannot do — to pick it up," he said.

"We need that safe and unimpeded access to get to the drop-off point so we can pick it up and get it to people. We want all parties to live up to their obligations under the law."

RelatedOxfam: Israel 'deliberately' blocking aid to Gaza

Israel's Gaza invasion

Israel started its bloodiest-ever Gaza war after Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Hamas also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.

Israel's invasion has killed at least 36,224 people in Gaza, mostly children, women and elderly, according to the health ministry in the enclave.

RelatedUN aid agency: Israel is holding up food for 1.1M Palestinians in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us