TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president, Kosovar premier discuss bilateral ties
Focus is on increasing their nearly $750 million bilateral trade volume to over $1 billion, says Turkish President Erdogan.
Turkish president, Kosovar premier discuss bilateral ties
The Turkish leader said international pressure on Israel should be increased such that it ends its military actions in Palestine's Gaza. / Photo: AA
May 31, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed bilateral ties and other matters with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti at the presidential complex in Ankara, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

Bilateral relations, Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, and regional and global issues were discussed during the meeting, the communications office said in a statement on Friday.

Erdogan said their focus is on increasing their nearly $750 million bilateral trade volume to over $1 billion, and underlined the potential to develop relations in different fields, notably the defence industry.

Stressing that Türkiye will continue to support Kosovo in every field, Erdogan said Ankara expects Pristina to take steps in the fight against terrorism. Welcoming the ease of tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, he highlighted the importance of making tangible progress on the issue.

Kosovo was a part of Serbia before it declared independence in 2008. Still, Belgrade continues to claim sovereignty over the nation, now recognized by some 100 countries including the US and Türkiye.

The Turkish leader said international pressure on Israel should be increased such that it ends its military actions in Palestine's Gaza, and a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict should be supported.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us