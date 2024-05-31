WORLD
1 MIN READ
US China defence talks at Shangrila Dialogue Forum
The U.S. and Chinese defense chiefs locked horns in Taiwan in their first face-to-face meeting in two years on Friday, while Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr slammed "illegal, coercive actions" in the South China Sea, a clear censure of Beijing. This year is particularly important in terms of tensions in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and Myanmar. The Dialogue brings together defence ministers, military leaders and senior defence officials, as well as business leaders and security experts, from across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and beyond to discuss critical security challenges. Graham Ong-Webb, Adjunct Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, comments on the forum.
Graham Ong-Webb / Others
May 31, 2024
Explore
