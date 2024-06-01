Activist designs keffiyeh dress to disrupt Taylor Swift concert

This activist has designed a dress with a Palestinian keffiyeh to disrupt Taylor Swift’s tour in Europe. Alethea Shapiro, the founder of “Swifties for Palestine” fan group, tells TRT World that Swift, who has more followers than most presidents on planet Earth, can save “thousands of lives” in Gaza, with just a “tweet” or a “fundraiser”. Shapiro says the US singer has been completely silent on Israel’s war crimes in Gaza. Following the hashtags #SwiftiesforPalestine and #Speaknowtaylor, online users have recently pushed the pop artist to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Several fans have been seen lately carrying banners and flags during her concerts. Swift, who has been named four times the biggest musical artist in the world, is followed by more than 490 million people online. “Your influence transcends borders, and your words have the power to reach and activate an extensive audience, including people who are unaware of the severity of the genocide,” a group of fan said in a letter sent to the artist on May 29. “By spotlighting the urgent needs of Palestinians, you could raise support for immediate humanitarian help”.