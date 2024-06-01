India Election: Final phase of the country's general elections

The world's largest and longest running elections are coming to an end in India. Saturday marks the seventh and the final phase of the country's general elections, which began six weeks ago. Voting is under way across 57 constituencies, spanning seven states and a union territory. Campaigning for the polls concluded on Thursday with top leaders holding rallies across sub-continent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term which he is widely expected to win. Javed Ansari, Senior journalist and Political Analyst, is talking about the elections.