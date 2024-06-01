WORLD
Students against Israel's Gaza war erect tents again at Columbia University
Columbia University is seeing renewed activism as students set up tents in solidarity with Gaza, calling for action against Israeli invasion.
Columbia University has became the epicenter of Israel's war against Palestine as students resume demonstrations, calling for solidarity with Gaza. / Photo: AA
June 1, 2024

Pro-Palestinian students are setting up tents again at New York’s Columbia University, which spearheaded university protests in support of Palestine this spring, according to drone footage taken by Anadolu news agency.

Students in the area hung banners saying "While you profit, Rafah burns" and "All eyes on Rafah" urging the university administration, criticised for its support of companies backing Israel's offensive on Gaza, to sever ties with them.

Participation at the camp, which started being set up at the university on Friday, is expected to rise.

Pro-Palestine campus protests have been taking place in the US since April when students at Columbia launched an encampment in solidarity with Gaza and demanded that the school divest from Israel.

More than 2,000 people have been arrested at US campuses amid heavily polarized debates over the right to protest, the limits of free speech, and accusations of anti-Semitism.

Spreading across the world

Demonstrations and sit-ins are also being held on campuses in parts of Europe, including France, the Netherlands and Switzerland, amid a wider call against Israeli attacks on Gaza that have killed more than 36,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 82,000 amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.

SOURCE:AA
