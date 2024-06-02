Mexico Elections 2024: Two female candidates lead Mexico's presidential race

Nearly 100 million eligible voters are preparing to choose Mexico's next leader on Sunday. These elections aren't only the largest in the country's history, but it's also widely expected to bring Mexico's first female president to power. With more than 20-thousand positions to fill including the presidency, these have been described as Mexico's biggest elections. Claudia Sheinbaum is seen as the frontrunner. Javier Farje is a Latin America Analyst, joins us live from London and comments on the elections.