South Africa's ANC Faces Coalition Challenge

South African parties geared up for coalition talks on Friday as the governing African National Congress (ANC) looked set to fall well short of a majority for the first time in 30 years of democracy. South Africa's election commission is expected to release on Sunday full provisional results from this week's parliamentary election. The governing African National Congress (ANC) is set to fall well short of a majority for the first time in 30 years of democracy. Nomboniso Gasa, Researcher, Analyst and Public Speaker on Gender, Politics and Leadership in Southern Africa, is talking about the elections.