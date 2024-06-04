Focal Point: Inside Niger

Months after a seismic military coup shook the foundation of Niger, the resilient spirit of its people remains unwavering. TRT World went to the heart of Niger to uncover the untold stories of its citizens facing monumental challenges in the wake of political upheaval. In "Focal Point: Inside Niger," TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan delves into the aftermath of the coup, exploring its profound impact across every facet of Nigerien society. From the socio-political landscape to the economic realm, and beyond, witness firsthand the struggles and triumphs of individuals striving to rebuild amidst adversity.