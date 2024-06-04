June 4, 2024
Claudia Sheinbaum elected Mexico's first female president
Mexico has elected its first female president. Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist. The former Mayor of Mexico city secured a landslide victory in what authorities are calling the largest election in the country's history. She faces numerous challenges, including curbing rising drug cartel violence, which made this election one of Mexico's most violent. From Mexico City, Randolph Nogel reports.
