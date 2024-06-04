WORLD
2 MIN READ
Furious at Biden, Palestinian American doctor explains why he supports Trump
Palestinian American doctor Bishara Bahbah tells TRT World why he will vote for Donald Trump next November. Bishara Bahbah, who voted for Democrats in 2020 and joined the Republicans only three months ago to become the national chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, says a growing segment of his community is rejecting Joe Biden for his unconditional support for Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. Donald Trump was filmed on Saturday night at an UFC event saying “he will stop the war” in Gaza. But critics say that he has made inconsistent comments on the war and would not necessarily do better, reminding that he has moved the Israeli embassy to occupied Jerusalem in 2018, has supported a “Muslim ban” in 2017 and that he has recently pledged to “thow out of the country” foreign students protesting for Gaza, during a fundraiser event. A recent NYT poll shows that 57 percent of Muslim, Middle Eastern North African voters in swing states are planning to support the Republican candidate, versus 25 percent for Biden. At a national level, a poll conducted by ADC shows a radically different picture. Only 2 percent say they will support Donald Trump, 7 percent for Joe Biden, the majority opting for third party candidates (Jill Stein 25 percent, Cornel West 20 percent) or the uncommitted movement (23 percent).
Palestinian American doctor on why he will vote for Trump / Others
June 4, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us