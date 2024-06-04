June 4, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Khan Younis citizens return home amid widespread destruction
Palestinians who were displaced from the southern city of Khan Younis in Gaza, have returned to find most of their homes reduced to rubble. Around 1.7 million people are thought to be sheltering there having been pushed out of Rafah as Israel expands its operations there. The destruction has left Khan Younis without any infrastructure whatsoever. Daniel Padwick reports.
KHAN YOUNIS DESTRUCTION / Others
Explore