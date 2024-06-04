June 4, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sao Leopoldo remains under water one month after devastating floods
It's been a month since a flooding disaster began in southern Brazil, impacting 2.3 million people across the state of Rio Grande do Sul. Six hundred thousand people were forced to flee their homes. The city of Sao Leopoldo was one of the hardest-hit and some neighbourhoods are still flooded. Michael Fox reports from southern Brazil.
Sao Leopoldo remains underwater one month after devastating floods / Others
Explore