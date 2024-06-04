Türkiye has set a record for aquaculture production in consecutive years, with the country producing 1.7 million tonnes in 2023, up 18.6 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has said in a statement.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said on Tuesday that aquaculture production in 2022 was 849,800 tonnes, which was also a record.

Yumakli highlighted that the record production was achieved thanks to the ministry’s support, policies, and projects, which gave momentum to increased sustainable aquaculture production.

“273,900 tonnes of European anchovies were caught in 2023, up 117 percent year-on-year, leading to a significant increase in our total production,” the minister said.

“It is important to ensure the sustainability of this species instead of overfishing, and to have it on our plates for many years to come, which is why we are putting all our efforts towar ds that goal by including the European anchovy in the seven fish species that are in our production planning list,” he added.

Turkish solmon

Yumakli noted that the Turkish salmon species was the major increase, up 45 percent annually, reaching over 66,000 tonnes last year.

He underlined that the ministry will continue its efforts to ensure sustainable aquaculture farming for bream, sea bass, and mussel species.

He added that Türkiye exported aquaculture products worth $1.7 billion in total to approximately 100 countries in 2023.