Why Is China Increasingly Strengthening Its Ties With Türkiye and Arab Nations?
The trade volume between Türkiye and China exceeded 48 billion dollars last year, an example of the rising partnership between the two nations. Now Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan is on a three-day visit to China upon his counterpart's invitation. Topics for discussion include cooperation in energy, transportation and tourism, as well as the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Türkiye's top diplomat met with both China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing. The talks focused on economic and commercial ties as well as cooperation on the Middle Corridor trade route that will start from Türkiye and reach China. Fidan also delivered a speech about the two countries' relations in a 'changing world order'. While Beijing and Ankara look to strengthen bilateral ties, China is also trying to do the same with other Middle Eastern nations. Last week, Beijing hosted the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. Countries including Bahrain, The United Arab Emirates and Tunisia participated in the event, where China and Egypt inked deals to deepen their cooperation. These nations also share the same stance on Gaza, as Türkiye and China repeatedly call for a two-state solution to end the crisis. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Owen Greene Professor at Bradford University Andy Mok Senior Research Fellow at Center for China and Globalization
June 4, 2024
