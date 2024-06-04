WORLD
Türkiye Completes International Ephesus-2024 Military Drills Near Aegean Sea
The Turkish Armed Forces carried out three major exercises in the past month, including one of the largest planned military drills — Ephesus-2024. Around 11,000 personnel from some 45 countries participated. Turkiye’s Ministry of National Defence announced that the drills also included experience gained from anti-terror operations such as Olive Branch and Peace Spring. While the first phase of Ephesus-2024 kicked off in April, the second phase took place in May in the country's west. Other nations participating in the drills included the UK, Bahrain, Brazil and Azerbaijan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was also present on the final day. He said Ephesus-2024 featured new domestic defence systems which have recently entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces. The drills were also a showcase of Türkiye's growing defence industry, which set a record high of 5.5 billion dollars in exports last year. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Zoltan Egeresi Research Fellow at Institute for Strategic and Defence Studies Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Istanbul Aydin University
June 4, 2024
