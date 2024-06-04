TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Uruguay's recognition of 1915 events as 'genocide'
Ankara says "unacceptable" move amounted to an attempt by Uruguay's parliament and government to achieve domestic political goals by "distorting history."
Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue. / Photo: AA Archive
June 4, 2024

Türkiye has condemned a newly passed law in Uruguay that recognised the events of 1915 as a "genocide."

"We reject and condemn the law adopted by the Parliament of Uruguay and signed by the Acting President of Uruguay, recognising the events of 1915 as 'genocide'," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Asserting that the legislation contradicts international law, especially the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide, the ministry said it was "null and void."

"Parliaments and politicians do not have the authority to pass judgments on controversial historical issues," it added.

The ministry said the "unacceptable" move amounted to an attempt by Uruguay's parliament and government to achieve domestic political goals by "distorting history."

1915 events

Türkiye, on the events of 1915, says the death of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces.

A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties. Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
