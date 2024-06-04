WORLD
3 MIN READ
French military instructors in Ukraine legitimate target for Russia: Lavrov
Ukrainian army chief said last week French military instructors would soon arrive in the country a claim that was quickly walked back by Ukraine's defence ministry.
French military instructors in Ukraine legitimate target for Russia: Lavrov
Posters appeared on a bus stop outside the French embassy in Moscow that read: "French, do not repeat the mistakes of your ancestors." / Photo : @clashreport / Others
June 4, 2024

French military instructors training soldiers in Ukraine would be a "legitimate target" for Russian strikes, Moscow's top diplomat said, amid reports France could send trainers to the country.

France does not officially have military personnel assisting or training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine at the moment, but Kiev said last week it was "in talks" with Paris on the issue.

"Whoever they are labelled as, whether they are members of the French armed forces or are just mercenaries, they represent a legitimate target for our armed forces," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Kremlin similarly did not rule out strikes on foreign instructors in Ukraine when asked about the issue earlier on Tuesday.

RelatedFrance and Germany's Ukraine rift runs deeper than Macron and Scholz

'Do not repeat the mistakes of your ancestors'

"Any instructors who are engaged in training the Ukrainian regime do not have any immunity. It does not matter whether they are French or not," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing.

Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said last week French military instructors would soon arrive in the country a claim that was quickly walked back by Ukraine's defence ministry.

Posters appeared on a bus stop outside the French embassy in Moscow on Tuesday that read: "French, do not repeat the mistakes of your ancestors."

They featured a black-and-white photo of a soldier in a beret with a French tricolour on his arm, and claimed it represented a Frenchman who had fought "against Russia on the side of the Nazis".

Moscow has repeatedly advanced baseless claims that the regime in Kiev is "neo-Nazi" and says it is fighting to liberate Ukraine from fascism narratives rejected by Kiev and in the West.

French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to rule out deploying troops to Ukraine, despite reluctance from other NATO members and furious condemnation from Moscow.

Russia has warned against such a move, arguing it would dramatically escalate the conflict.

It has repeatedly vowed to destroy Western military hardware sent to the country.

RelatedFrance’s EU army ambitions may not be good for the rest of Europe
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us