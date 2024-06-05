WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-Zionist describes killing woman over her pro-Palestine views in South Africa
A South African man from a prominent Jewish family has described why he stabbed to death a mother and wounded her husband and son in a suburb of Durban city.<div><br></div><div>Grayson Beare, 44, who is charged with murder and two additional counts of attempted murder over the attack, which took place on Sunday, says he attacked the family for their pro-Palestine views, according to local media and a viral video.</div><div><br></div><div>T<span style="font-size: 1rem;">he video on social media from what appears to be a waiting area of the Durban Magistrates Court shows the suspect being questioned by someone off camera where Beare says he used a knife to attack Halima Hoosen-Preston and critically wound her husband and 14-year-old son.</span></div><div><span style="font-size: 1rem;"><br></span></div><div><span style="font-size: 1rem;">Detectives initially said the motive of the violence was not clear.</span></div><div><span style="font-size: 1rem;"><br></span></div><div><span style="font-size: 1rem;">But a 10-year-old survivor — understood to be the woman’s daughter — told investigators that “the suspect stated that he was stabbing them because they supported Palestine.</span></div><div><span style="font-size: 1rem;"><br></span></div><div><span style="font-size: 1rem;">”Beare is the son of the chairperson of both Beare Holdings and the South African Holocaust and Genocide Foundation Julian Beare.</span></div><div><span style="font-size: 1rem;"><br></span></div><div><span style="font-size: 1rem;">The Beare family sought to distance themselves from their relative, saying. “We totally reject any association with what he [Beare] said and what he has done.”</span></div>
