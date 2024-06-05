June 5, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Shusha named OIC Youth Capital 2024: A hub for cultural diversity
Azerbaijan’s Shusha has been named the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) Youth Capital for 2024. The city, a symbol of cultural heritage and resilience, will host numerous events promoting youth development, international projects, and intercultural diversity. TRT World’s Asli Atbas was there to explore the opening ceremony and the exciting plans for this significant year.
Shusha Named OIC Youth Capital 2024: A Hub for Cultural Diversity / Others
Explore