South African floods kill at least 22 people

At least 22 people have been killed after severe weather hit South Africa. Local officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said 55 people have been injured. They added that more than 2,000 people have been evacuated from the area to makeshift homes in informal settlements. Residents are still counting the cost of the damage, as local authorities appeal for humanitarian aid. Dominic Brian Omondi reports.