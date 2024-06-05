TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
On World Environment Day, Türkiye advocates for Zero Waste initiatives
"Greener world can only be possible by solving global environment challenges," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
On World Environment Day, Türkiye advocates for Zero Waste initiatives
Türkiye's zero-waste movement has grown into a global initiative, culminating in the United Nations General Assembly's December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero-waste principles. / Photo: AA
June 5, 2024

Türkiye has marked World Environment Day, a global annual event encouraging awareness and action for protecting the environment.

"Our world is facing major environmental disasters such as global warming, desertification and the decline in biodiversity. A more livable and greener world can only be possible by solving global environmental challenges," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

The president added that global cooperation is necessary to tackle environmental issues.

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan, a leading figure in battling environmental challenges, wrote on X: "We can save our shared home by living our daily lives with an environmentally friendly life culture."

She added that "the outstanding success of the Zero Waste and Zero Waste Blue" initiatives highlighted the significance of the personal efforts in environmental issues.

RelatedTürkiye spearheads global movement on International Zero Waste Day

Zero-waste movement

Türkiye's first lady has spearheaded the zero-waste movement in Türkiye and helped it grow into a global initiative, culminating in the United Nations General Assembly's December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero-waste principles.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also said: "We need to raise awareness of the environment and the climate crisis and create a common environmental consciousness in order to protect our planet and leave a more livable world for future generations."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us