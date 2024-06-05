WORLD
Growing Pressure on Israel in Europe as Slovenia Recognises Palestine
Slovenia has approved, with a majority vote in the parliament, a decision to recognise Palestine as an independent state. In this way, it dismissed earlier calls by the opposition party for a referendum on the issue. This comes as support for Palestine appears to be growing in Europe where more states are adopting this move to pressure Israel to end the conflict in Gaza. Slovenia's push for recognition comes just days after the Republic of Ireland and Spain officially recognised Palestine in late May, in accordance with the pre-1967 borders, with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital. Norway, which is not part of the bloc, also joined them. We speak to Bojko Bucar, a professor of political sciences at the University of Ljubljana. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
June 5, 2024
