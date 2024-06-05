June 5, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli billionaire offers millions to Trump for support in full annexation of occupied West Bank
Israeli billionaire Miriam Adelson has pledged millions of dollars to US candidate Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, in exchange for supporting Israel’s full annexation of Palestine’s occupied West Bank. Both Adelson and Trump have a long history of supporting Zionist movements. #US #elections #Israel
