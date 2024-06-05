WORLD
Digital Content Creators From the Balkans Say They Will Continue To Help Palestinians and Fight Algorithms
Thousands of young people from the Balkans are using social media to call for an end to atrocities in Gaza and show support for the Palestinian people. Some are united under a viral hashtag - All Eyes on Rafah, and some are using it as a tool to organise rallies and protests. From Bosnia and Herzegovina to Slovenia, students in the region held massive demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians. And many young people took to the streets to condemn Israel's attacks. Ajna Spahic has also been very outspoken on social media. She is a digital content creator and has half a million followers on Instagram. Palestine has been her main focus since the conflict began. Through her network, she managed to collect $250,000 for orphans in Gaza. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
June 5, 2024
