Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 101 people

While Israeli attacks continue in Gaza, reports indicate that morgues are overflowing and at least 101 people have died in residential areas in the past 24 hours. Survivors of bombardment now confront the imminent threat of starvation. The UN says that should the conflict persist, up to a million Palestinians could face death by starvation by mid-July. TRT World’s Jay Akbar reports.