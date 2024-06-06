June 6, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 101 people
While Israeli attacks continue in Gaza, reports indicate that morgues are overflowing and at least 101 people have died in residential areas in the past 24 hours. Survivors of bombardment now confront the imminent threat of starvation. The UN says that should the conflict persist, up to a million Palestinians could face death by starvation by mid-July. TRT World’s Jay Akbar reports.
101 Killed on Gaza in Israeli Strikes / Others
Explore