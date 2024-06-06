WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 101 people
While Israeli attacks continue in Gaza, reports indicate that morgues are overflowing and at least 101 people have died in residential areas in the past 24 hours. Survivors of bombardment now confront the imminent threat of starvation. The UN says that should the conflict persist, up to a million Palestinians could face death by starvation by mid-July. TRT World’s Jay Akbar reports.
101 Killed on Gaza in Israeli Strikes / Others
June 6, 2024
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us