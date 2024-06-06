Israeli air strikes target four towns in southern Lebanon

Since the start of Israel's assault on Gaza, both Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon have been exchanging cross-border strikes. It has become the deadliest period between the two sides since 2006. Israel has killed 300 Hezbollah members and 80 civilians. And Tel Aviv says 18 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed in Hezbollah attacks over the past few months. Daniel Padwick reports.