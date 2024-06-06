World leaders commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

World leaders have met in Normandy in northern France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The event saw military parades, speeches and testimonies from veterans of the allied invasion of Europe. Now, with war raging on Europe's borders in Ukraine, leaders are expected to warn of the new dangers the world is facing, and the rise of the far-right. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.