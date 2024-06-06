WORLD
From Gaza to Lebanon: Israel's war continues
Israeli forces have bombed an UNRWA school that was sheltering displaced people in central Gaza, killing at least 40 Palestinians. Israel claimed that the building was housing "Hamas fighters," but hasn't provided any evidence to substantiate the claim.The same day, thousands of Israeli extremists marched into the Old City of the occupied East Jerusalem, attacking Palestinians and ransacking shops and homes.In the meantime, rights groups are accusing Israel of using white phosphorus against civilians in numerous Lebanese towns as Tel Aviv escalates cross-border attacks against Lebanon.
June 6, 2024
