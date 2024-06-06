TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, TRNC aim to become tech and innovation hub
Turkish minister of industry and technology says Türkiye and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are on a journey to become technology, innovation, and cooperation hub.
Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır highlights Türkiye's support for TRNC's goal to become an information technology hub at the Ufuk 2033 Vision Workshop. / Photo: AA Archive
June 6, 2024

Türkiye supports efforts by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to transform the island nation into an “information island,” Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

On Thursday, the TRNC hosted the Ufuk 2033 Information Island Cyprus Vision Workshop to commemorate the country’s 50th anniversary and lay a roadmap for advances in its information technology and communications sectors.

Addressing the event via video, Kacır expressed that his ministry and the TRNC are on a journey together to become a technology, innovation, and cooperation hub.

Kacır said that the workshop symbolises the unbreakable ties between the two states and that it will act as an important milestone in strengthening the infrastructure of the island country.

He added that the successes they achieved for Türkiye can be a testament to the TRNC, adding: “We will continue our efforts to develop our country past others, while simultaneously taking steps to minimise the effects of the international community’s unfair and unlawful practices on the TRNC’s economy and strengthening its economy to further improve its competitiveness.”

Over the past two decades, the Industry and Technology Ministry has worked to strengthen Türkiye’s infrastructure with reforms in areas such as education, health, transportation, agriculture, and technology.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
