What do Fenerbahce fans expect after the club signed Jose Mourinho?

Jose Mourinho has signed a two-year deal with 19-time Turkish champions, Fenerbahce. "The Special One" has won silverware for all but one club he has coached and will aim to end the "Yellow Canaries'" 10-year drought and help them reach their goal of winning the Turkish league. We went to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium and asked fans what they thought about the recent signing. #JoseMourinho #Fenerbahce #Football