At least 40 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on UNRWA school

Civilians are being forced to move in a circle of death. That's how UN officials are describing life in Gaza. Israel continues to attack the enclave. Thirteen Palestinians were killed and several others wounded early Friday morning in a series of airstrikes, which targeted central and northern Gaza. A desalination plant in Nuseirat has also been attacked, claiming more lives in the same area Israeli missiles killed at least 40 people at a UN-run school on Thursday morning. Andy Roesgen reports.