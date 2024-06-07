June 7, 2024
Wood burning fuels respiratory disease crisis in Kenya
As a continent, Africa accounts for the smallest share of greenhouse gas emissions, but suffers more than most from the climate crisis. In Kenya, recent government statistics show nearly 20 million people suffering from respiratory diseases, and, unable to afford cleaner alternatives, many harm themselves as they cook and heat their homes. Yaren Dinc reports.
